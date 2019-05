The man you love to hate

Your name is the course of much debate

And you know damd wel, for a strict dieet it is mutch to late

I suspect there is no one who your belly meet

Or the size of your giant reet

And you realey dont care becourse everybody weet

Europa is your hartekreet

And till your dying day you will not understand why

Your that man you love to hate

Sorry Frans, my English has known better times.