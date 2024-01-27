Hey, wat lezen we nou over internationaal klimtoernooi Dock Masters 2024 dat vandaag en morgen plaatsvindt in de Boulderhal Energiehaven te Utrecht. De Koninklijke Nederlandse Klim- en Bergsport Vereniging heeft het Israëlische team afgelopen dinsdag laten weten dat hun uitnodiging ingetrokken is:

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the latest developments surrounding the participation of Israeli athletes in the Dock Masters.

Several initiatives have formed to prevent your participation.

We fear for disturbances during the event and are concerned about your safety, the safety of the other competitors, our team, and the visitors.

We have spoken with a number of experts and with the National Climbing Association (NKBV) to interpret the situation. Unfortunately, this forces us to cancel your invitation, as we cannot monitor the security risks and ensure your safety.

We deeply regret making this decision, because we feel a tournament like Dock Masters is especially to unite people, not to divide them."

Zeg, NKBV, voor de goede orde: wie zaten er achter die "meerdere initiatieven" tot dit verbod dan?

En nog bovenop dat dit gewoon de zoveelste gele sterren in andere vormen zijn, is het ook een enorm pijnlijke ontwikkeling voor Israëls jonge kampioene Ayala Kerem (22), die hiermee haar Olympische kansen in gevaar ziet komen.

De Jerusalem Post schrijft: "Ayala Kerem, who is currently considered the top athlete in Israel in the field and is even marked by the Olympic Committee to go to the Paris Olympics, was scheduled to participate in the competition, so her non-participation could harm her chances of reaching the Olympics."

Het wordt tijd dat ambtenaren van Buitenlandse Zaken hier eens tegen gaan demonstreren.

Weet je wat onlangs ook in Utrecht plaats vond? Deze islamitische bierkelder met 10.000 man in de Jaarbeurs.

Update 12:41 - De NKBV reageert per onderstaande mail op dit nieuwsbericht. We evalueren en rectificeren nu onjuistheden in het artikel.