The vessel will be equipped with six LNG-fuelled engines that will generate 67,500kW of energy. The use of LNG will result in close to zero sulphur dioxides and particulates emission while also significantly reducing the production of nitrogen oxides. Shore power connection facilities will also be incorporated to further reduce emissions while the ship is docked.

Icon of the Seas will feature environmentally friendly designs for energy efficiency and reduced emissions. It will feature technologies such as air lubrication, and advanced waste heat recovery systems to turn waste heat into extra energy of up to 3MW. In addition, up to 90% of the required freshwater will be produced onboard by a reverse osmosis/desalination plant.