SkyNet, is a highly-advanced computer system possessing artificial intelligence. Once it became self-aware, it saw humanity as a threat to its existence due to the attempts of the Cyberdyne scientists to deactivate it. Hence, Skynet decided to trigger the nuclear holocaust: Judgment Day. Later, it would wage War against humanity by developing and deploying an army of Hunter-Killers and Terminators. The survivors formed a "Resistance" under the leadership of John Connor.