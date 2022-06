Speciaal voor de Verraadsleden van Denk:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPbSjmToWXY

( Saxon - Crusader, met de fraaie strofe:

"We're marching, we're marching to a land far from home

No-one can say who'll return

For Christendom's sake, we'll take our revenge

On the pagan from out of the East

We Christians are coming, with swords held on high

United by Faith and the cause

The Saracen heathen will soon taste our steel

Our standards will rise 'cross the land").