Er bestaat de .50 Raufoss uit Noorwegen. Wordt gebruikt in Barrett geweren: “ Upon hitting a person the round will detonate about 50% of the time; if the target is wearing body armor a higher detonation frequency is to be expected (as shown by the ICRC tests carried out in 1999).[9] If detonated, the round will have a significant fragmentation and incendiary effect in a 30-degree cone behind the struck target, and this might affect others standing in the vicinity. The distance the round will travel from ignition to detonation is 30–40 cm, so if the target is hit at very specific angles the round may still be inside the target at the time of detonation.”

Klik: en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raufoss_Mk_21...