People that for medical reasons, like your dad, cannot get the vaccine would be obviously excluded and allowed in with a test. In Italy and in France it is already the case, there is an exception for this specific category. I would not call the green pass it idiocy, rather the only real way to push (gently) the unvaccinated to do the right thing, protect themselves and the others around. I believe it will come here too, the patience of businesses is already running thin. Another wave in September would be the drop that spilled the glass and the pressure on the government will be enormous. On top of it add that the vast majority of voters is all fully vaccinated.