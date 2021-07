Van LinkedIn. Vraag me af hoe lang he5 duurt voordat de ggd begint met bellen.

Got my first Covid jab sales call today. I will paraphrase but it might be useful to those who are about to have Biden's goons show up at their door.

Caller: Hello my name is F. from NHS Outreach (National Health Service). You have not yet had the vaccine and we'd like to understand why since it helps us with our records to fully understand why people are not getting vaccinated.

Me: How long have you got? Because I can explain exactly why.

Caller: No time limit.

Me: I've looked at the Office of National Statistics data or deaths and determined that my risk of dying from Covid is about 1 in 2500. Against that I have to balance the risk of taking an experimental vaccine, which only has emergency approval. If I get sick or die from the vaccine, I cannot sue the government or the pharmaceutical company for compensation. Thus there must be some significant risk to me or they would be prepared to compensate.

They don't know the long term risk, nobody does. How could they on a drug that was only developed last year?

So I have to balance a tiny risk of death to an unknown risk of the long term effects of the vaccine. Blood clots, immune responses, ADE and a whole range of other possibilities.

Then there is the fact that in 52 years this is the first time I have ever been called by the NHS trying to sell me a drug. 1/3 of smokers die prematurely losing decades off their life. 1 million non-smokers die each year because of second hand smoke. When has the NHS ever called smokers to encourage them to stop smoking? Never. My conclusion is that the motive here is NOT to safeguard the public's health.

Caller: But what about the older people and your duty to protect them?

Me: I don't have a duty to take an experimental drug to protect the health of someone else. To do this would be unethical and is specifically condemned by the Nuremburg Code.

Caller: OK, well I'll have to wrap up...

ME: Hold on, I haven't finished with my reasons. You said that you wanted to understand my reasons for the sake of a survey where the NHS are gathering data. If you cut me off, then what sort of a survey is that? You are introducing bias by not listening to the reasons.

Click line went dead.

Draw your own conclusions.