Niobe's daughters yearn to the womb again,

Ionians bright and fair, to the chill stone;

Chaos in cry, Actaeon's angry pack,

Hounds of Molossus, shaggy wolves driven

Over Ampsanctus' vale and Pentheus' glade,

Laelaps and Ladon, Dromas, Canace,

As these in fury harry brake and hill

So the great dogs of evil bay the world.

Memory, Mother of Muses, be resigned

Until King Saturn comes to rule again!

Remember now no more the golden day

Remember now no more the fading gold,

Astraea fled, Proserpina in hell;

You searchers of the earth be reconciled!

Because, through all the blight of human woe,

Under Robigo's rust, and Clotho's shears,

The mind of man still keeps its argosies,

Lacedaemonian Helen wakes her tower,

Echo replies, and lamentation loud

Reverberates from Thrace to Delos Isle;

Itylus grieves, for whom the nightingale

Sweetly as ever tunes her Daulian strain.

And over Tenedos the flagship burns.

How shall men loiter when the great moon shines

Opaque upon the sail, and Argive seas

Rear like blue dolphins their cerulean curves?

Samos is fallen, Lesbos streams with fire,

Etna in rage, Canopus cold in hate,

Summon the Orphic bard to stranger dreams.

And so for us who raise Athene's torch.

Sufficient to her message in this hour:

Sons of Columbia, awake, arise!