Notably, the article also cites the 14th amendment to the US constitution, which prohibits anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US from holding “any office”.

In other words, by impeaching Mr Trump, lawmakers are trying not just to eject him from the White House, but also to prevent him from ever occupying it again.

Als ze dit nu doorzetten kan Trump zich niet nogmaals verkiesbaar stellen.