Mathmatics is normally considered the "purest" type of scholarship, since it is entirely abstract. It would seem to be the least likely to be subject to political manipulation. It is the "final frontier" where everyone can agree on absolute truths. When the “Party” insists that it has the right to declare that 2 + 2 = 5, it is making a claim to total control over every aspect of objective reality.

The Party claims it could cancel the laws of gravity if it should wish. Forcing to assent to the proposition that 2 + 2 = 5 indicates that the Party demands to be in control of every aspect of thinking and every framework through which the Party constructs reality. The Party's will is ALL. The so called "objective reality" only exists insofar as it conforms to the Party's program. This is the meaning of 2 plus 2 equals 5, it is doublethink....

Terug naar de taal van Henk en Ingrid, het maakt niet uit wat de waarheid is, de politiek/ machthebbers wensen te bepalen wat “waar” is. In het contact met de burger geldt dan: “.... verklaring van de beëdigde ambtenaar is afdoende bewijs...” en de rechter hoeft alleen te bevestigen.

George Orwell was echt een visionair, dankzij zijn ervaring met extreem socialisme in Spanje.