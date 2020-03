Belangrijk Nieuws over de herkomst van het SARS 2 virus: het is NIET afkomstig uit een laboratorium www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=3249649

>> An international scientific team has confirmed that the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus responsible for the outbreak of the infectious disease COVID-19 was not created in the laboratory

"Comparing the available data on the known strains of the coronavirus genome sequences, we can firmly decide that the SARS-CoV-2 is the result of natural processes," - said the study's first author Christian Andersen ( Kristian Andersen ) from the Research Institute of Scripps.

In addition, his team described two possible scenarios for the origin of the pathogen.

What are you?

The researchers took as the basis the data obtained by Chinese colleagues: shortly after the outbreak in Wuhan, they decrypted the SARS-CoV-2 gene.

Studying the molecular structure of the virus, the authors focused on several characteristic features.

Let us explain that on the surface of the coronavirus there are spine-shaped processes resembling the corona. They contain receptor-binding proteins to which transmembrane cell receptors respond .

SARS-CoV-2 penetrates into human and other mammalian cells using a special protein.

Illustration CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM.

According to experts, the entry of the virus into the cell provides a receptor binding domain (RBD) and a cleavage site. The first is a kind of hook that captures the host cells, and the second is a molecular "master key" that allows the virus to break open the "door" to the cell.

By studying the genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2, the team found that the RBD portions of its spike proteins evolved to more efficiently act on a receptor known as angiotensin converting enzyme 2 ( ACE2 ). This receptor is the portal to the cell that breaks the virus.

Protein SARS-CoV-2 was so effective in this regard that scientists have no doubt: this is the result of natural selection, and not genetic engineering.

This conclusion is supported by an analysis of the overall molecular structure of SARS-CoV-2. As scientists explain, if someone tried to create a new coronavirus, it would be necessary to modify some other virus that causes one or another disease in a person.

However, the team found that the "skeleton" of SARS-CoV-2 is significantly different from that of the already known "human" coronaviruses. In this regard, the new pathogen is most similar to the related viruses found in bats and pangolins.

"These two features of the virus - mutations in the RBD part of the protein of its spikes and its special" skeleton "- exclude that SARS-CoV-2 was the result of manipulations in the laboratory," Andersen said.