:

Time is money and money's time

We wasted every second dime

On diets, lawyers, shrinks and apps and flags and plastic surgery

Now Willy Wonka, Major Tom, Ali, and Leia have moved on

Signal the final curtain call in all its atomic pageantry

Bravissimo, hip hip hooray

For this fireworks display

Mind and body blown away

What a radiant crescendo

Ticker tape parade

Our hair and skin like

Marilyn Monroe

In an afterwind

Time is money and money's time

We wasted every second dime

On politicians, fancy water and guns and plastic surgery

Like old Prince and Brady's mom

ALL THE DOLPHINS HAVE MOVED ON

Signaling the final curtain call in all its atomic pageantry

Bravissimo, hip hip hooray

What a glorious display

Melt our joyous hearts away

Under the mushroom cloud confetti