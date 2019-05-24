The living room

is in a burrowed mood, like a Diane

Arbus photo of a Christmas tree

with detonating gifts. Rhyme riffs

as jazz blares from the Batmobile, its edgy

tires swiveling the avenues. To carry a sign,

to be real, to wait and see, to multiply

the options of acute anxiety,

is as quotidian as the moon outside the living

room that has now become a monochromatic square,

the election served on TV trays

like a granite biscuit. Who can eat?

Who can promise the ocean a deck chair,

a Frisbee? The margins of suffering squeeze.

Halos drop to the asphalt and ping

Prettig weekend. En be nice.