VrijMiBo is onkruid
The living room
is in a burrowed mood, like a Diane
Arbus photo of a Christmas tree
with detonating gifts. Rhyme riffs
as jazz blares from the Batmobile, its edgy
tires swiveling the avenues. To carry a sign,
to be real, to wait and see, to multiply
the options of acute anxiety,
is as quotidian as the moon outside the living
room that has now become a monochromatic square,
the election served on TV trays
like a granite biscuit. Who can eat?
Who can promise the ocean a deck chair,
a Frisbee? The margins of suffering squeeze.
Halos drop to the asphalt and ping
ReaguurselsInloggen
Plopperdeplop en fijn weekend!
-
Ik vind dat ze op Kajsa Ollongren lijkt, maar ja, ik ben dan ook al dronken.
Jippie! Afschuiftieten.
Cheerplops allemaal!
Tis weer prachtig
Mooi ! Tijd voor bier en tieten..
Alle reaguurdersch een welgemeende *POLP* en op naar de fapcave !
