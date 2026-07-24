Onthoud wat ze je afgenomen hebben: tv-chef voor mannen Emeril Lagasse
De Bibliotheek van Alexandrië (voor mannen)
This shit is electric https://t.co/WCNKbysw0D pic.twitter.com/aSb8vWj8ia— nacho (@nachoeveryday) July 21, 2026
Mannen de beste uitvinding sinds vrouwen. En zoals Benjamin "Lefty" Ruggiero ons ooit leerde: "Anywhere you go, all around the world, all the best cooks are men. On Mars, the best cooks are gonna be men. That's a fact." Maar we zijn nog niet op Mars, en toen we (Amerika) nog een land waren hadden we Emeril Lagasse (wiki). Koken met voor door tussen en naast MANNEN. Het gehele oeuvre van de grootmeester hier, beste clips onderstaand. En dan kreeg hij ook nog eens de Sopranos over de vloer (zie onderaan). Hij doet het op z'n 66e overigens nog steeds, want prinsen sterven niet.
He turned it down
Emeril Lagasse was offered a full scholarship to the New England Conservatory of Music as a percussionist. He turned it down to pursue cooking instead. Then created the greatest cooking show to ever hit television pic.twitter.com/IA2fyc9n39— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) July 24, 2026
Just dudes being dudes https://t.co/1rPvTNViw7 pic.twitter.com/CrzulY6x2E— Jim (@Rugged_Ivy) July 22, 2026
another one of my favorites, from a lasagna recipe, highlighted by "NOW IT'S TIME FOR THE MEAT" and the beautiful affirmation of "YOU DESERVE IT". nothing like these Guys Only/Just For Us Fellas episodes. pic.twitter.com/o5Q0cJxthD— OLEG BOLTMAN (@ElHijoDelSimon) July 22, 2026
cable television used to have so much motion, we had everything and we ruined it https://t.co/RIS4f0ciKf pic.twitter.com/igWAjB2uJK— Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) July 22, 2026
Nobody else was moving like this.— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 24, 2026
Look at the showmanship. You thought Emeril wasn’t going to kick it up a notch?
He made you look like a fool when he hit that BAM. https://t.co/ic1v6OxMcL pic.twitter.com/EToVGT5F1p
The era of Emeril Lagasse >>>>>> pic.twitter.com/dq8M5CBW07— Cʅҽɱҽɳƚιɳҽ💜 (@_theeunicorn_) January 4, 2023
another great Emeril clip here as, based on some of these reaction shots, he invents putting a lime or lemon in your beer for some of these fellas pic.twitter.com/oxoOmIYzVl— OLEG BOLTMAN (@ElHijoDelSimon) July 23, 2026
watching these sub ten minute ones on youtube on an off all day because of this, got inspired to make a supercut of my favorite stuff from this sausage & meatballs ep. guy yelling "GET RIGHT IN THERE" is a highlight to me. https://t.co/tfpq8wNGp2 pic.twitter.com/6SaWxF9I3E— OLEG BOLTMAN (@ElHijoDelSimon) July 22, 2026
Who doesn’t get excited about a little cream? pic.twitter.com/Ma3KswR2wo— nacho (@nachoeveryday) July 22, 2026
From the same episode https://t.co/50KjmB2yx4 pic.twitter.com/W0GMs39vL0— nacho (@nachoeveryday) July 22, 2026
15 juli jl!
BAM! 💥 Chef @Emeril is in Las Vegas! Meril by Emeril Lagasse opens Thursday, July 16th at M Resort. pic.twitter.com/Cov0IgyX36— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) July 14, 2026
Sopranos over de vloer
That's a fact
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