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Onthoud wat ze je afgenomen hebben: tv-chef voor mannen Emeril Lagasse

De Bibliotheek van Alexandrië (voor mannen)

Mannen de beste uitvinding sinds vrouwen. En zoals Benjamin "Lefty" Ruggiero ons ooit leerde: "Anywhere you go, all around the world, all the best cooks are men. On Mars, the best cooks are gonna be men. That's a fact." Maar we zijn nog niet op Mars, en toen we (Amerika) nog een land waren hadden we Emeril Lagasse (wiki). Koken met voor door tussen en naast MANNEN. Het gehele oeuvre van de grootmeester hier, beste clips onderstaand. En dan kreeg hij ook nog eens de Sopranos over de vloer (zie onderaan). Hij doet het op z'n 66e overigens nog steeds, want prinsen sterven niet.

He turned it down

15 juli jl!

Sopranos over de vloer

That's a fact

Tags: Emeril Lagasse, chef, tv
@Spartacus | 24-07-26 | 20:32 | 46 reacties

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