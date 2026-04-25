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Makkers stap in we gaan huilmaxxen voor zachter haar

"So the thing people don't know about crymaxxing is (...)"

De anti-shampoo-divisies kregen het maar al te vaak te horen: 'jullie zijn altijd ergens tegen, maar waar zijn jullie nou vóór'. Nou, hiervoor. Crymaxxing, met afstand de grappigste toevoeging aan het looksmaxxing-arsenaal sinds crystal meth. Tijdloze delivery ook door Claviculars vriend Dillon Latham (niet te verwarren met Claviculars vriend Drago): "It's not f*cking funny, stop... I don't complain that much". Makkers wees verzekerd, van alle kwantumtijdlijnen leeft u in de allerbeste.

"Nobody has a low enough inhibition to be face of a new movement"

Uitstekende interventie: "You, clav, all you mf'ers, it's mental illness" (haalt zijn shoulder pads uit t-shirt als reactie)

Tags: Crymaxxing, clavicular, Dillon Latham
@Spartacus | 25-04-26 | 18:00 | 119 reacties

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Stap in sukkels, we gaan looksmaxxen

Een verre uithoek van de al behoorlijk verre manosphere

@Zorro | 30-12-25 | 21:00 | 87 reacties

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