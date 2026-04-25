Makkers stap in we gaan huilmaxxen voor zachter haar
"So the thing people don't know about crymaxxing is (...)"
Clavicular’s friend, who’s another looksmaxxer, explains he cries all the time because the tears make his hair SOFTER 😭💔— AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) April 21, 2026
“I take the tears and put it in my hair, it’s like sea salt spray., it makes my hair softer” pic.twitter.com/7Z24R847Ld
De anti-shampoo-divisies kregen het maar al te vaak te horen: 'jullie zijn altijd ergens tegen, maar waar zijn jullie nou vóór'. Nou, hiervoor. Crymaxxing, met afstand de grappigste toevoeging aan het looksmaxxing-arsenaal sinds crystal meth. Tijdloze delivery ook door Claviculars vriend Dillon Latham (niet te verwarren met Claviculars vriend Drago): "It's not f*cking funny, stop... I don't complain that much". Makkers wees verzekerd, van alle kwantumtijdlijnen leeft u in de allerbeste.
"Nobody has a low enough inhibition to be face of a new movement"
Clavicular’s friend Dillon who went viral for “crymaxxing” says he will continue crying all over the internet if it helps him succeed 😭 pic.twitter.com/JpkBbS2XnG— AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) April 22, 2026
Uitstekende interventie: "You, clav, all you mf'ers, it's mental illness" (haalt zijn shoulder pads uit t-shirt als reactie)
Dillon Latham exposes himself as an "industry plant" after claiming he is nothing like Clavicular and revealing the "disgusting" reality behind the scenes 😳👀— Hiastra (@Hiastrax) April 22, 2026
“I am nothing like Clav. I'm a f*cking industry plant. Everyone's a f*cking actor in this! If you saw what I saw behind… pic.twitter.com/3o36aH3a9W
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
Stap in sukkels, we gaan looksmaxxen
Een verre uithoek van de al behoorlijk verre manosphere