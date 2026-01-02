Lily Philips (24, bekend van en 1.113 mannen in 12 uur) niet te verwarren met conculegadin Bonnie Blue is sinds afgelopen zondag 'opnieuw gedoopt'. Het is nog even onduidelijk of het alweer een skit van haar is, of dat hier iets bij benadring oprechts gebeurt. Mocht het marketing zijn, dan vanuit een pervers ontzag voor zulke zielsverzenging, toch een zekere mate van steun. En mocht het iets oprechts zijn, dan volgt ze hiermee in de voetstappen van steeds meer oud-OnlyFans/porno-modellen die zich tot nog maar één heer wenden.

Uit dit interview met de Daily Star lijkt het overigens iets oprechts te zijn: "I've always been a Christian. So I was baptised as a baby. Throughout my childhood, we would go to church and we had a family member who was a vicar. We were quite involved in Christianity. I got baptised on Sunday. It was really good. It was just really nice to kind of reinstate my relationship with God because it kind of deviated for quite a bit of time." (...) On what the revival of her faith means for her adult career, Lily said: "It [adult content] has definitely taken a back seat. I'm still trying to figure it out but I am just trying to prioritise other things going into 2026.""

En daar kun je dan wel heel recht in de leer van alles van vinden. Maar is Christus er niet bij uitstek voor 'hen'? C.S. Lewis in Mere Christianity: ""The little, low, timid, warped, thin-blooded, lonely people, or the passionate, sensual, unbalanced people. (...) They are the lost sheep; He came specially to find them. They are (in one very real and terrible sense) the “poor”: He blessed them. They are the “awful set” he goes about with — and of course the Pharisees say still, as they said from the first, “If there were anything in Christianity those people would not be Christians.”" Behouden vaart op eigen kompas Lil!