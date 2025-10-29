Het laatste islamitische steekfestijn in Londen door een 'vluchteling' genaamd Jihad al-Shamie (wat letterlijk 'jihadist uit Syrië' betekent) was immers alweer drie weken geleden, dus daar het periodieke Afghaanse stemadvies. Wat het bovenstaande 49-jarige slachtoffer Wayne Broadhurst gedaan had? Zijn hond uitlaten en een geliefde vuilnisman zijn in het land dat de Afghaan zonder ook maar enige tegenprestatie onderdak, uitkering en veiligheid bood.

De 22-jarige Afghaan begon zijn mesaanval overigens tegen een vader en zoon waar hij volgens The Sun de afgelopen zes maanden inwoonde: "Police said the father who was also attacked had life-changing injuries, while his son’s injuries were minor. Both are now recovering in hospital. It is understood the Afghan suspect, 22, had been a lodger with them in their family council house for the past six months."

De schorpioen en de kikker.