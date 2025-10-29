Video. Afghaanse migrant steekt Britse man op klaarlichte dag dood, verwondt Britse vader en zoon "waar hij zes maanden inwoonde"
Het zijn altijd precies de mensen die het alle voorgaande keren ook deden
Het laatste islamitische steekfestijn in Londen door een 'vluchteling' genaamd Jihad al-Shamie (wat letterlijk 'jihadist uit Syrië' betekent) was immers alweer drie weken geleden, dus daar het periodieke Afghaanse stemadvies. Wat het bovenstaande 49-jarige slachtoffer Wayne Broadhurst gedaan had? Zijn hond uitlaten en een geliefde vuilnisman zijn in het land dat de Afghaan zonder ook maar enige tegenprestatie onderdak, uitkering en veiligheid bood.
De 22-jarige Afghaan begon zijn mesaanval overigens tegen een vader en zoon waar hij volgens The Sun de afgelopen zes maanden inwoonde: "Police said the father who was also attacked had life-changing injuries, while his son’s injuries were minor. Both are now recovering in hospital. It is understood the Afghan suspect, 22, had been a lodger with them in their family council house for the past six months."
Het dodelijk slachtoffer
🚨NEW: Afghan migrant stabbing attack victim Wayne Broadhurst was a council binman and "well-respected member of the local community" pic.twitter.com/Jlraimxf5L— GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) October 28, 2025
Modale Afghaanse interactie met gastland
GERMANY: An Afghan migrant randomly attacks and breaks a glass bottle over a German teenager’s head.— Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) June 4, 2025
“F*ck Germany. This is for Afghanistan!”
This is the mindset being imported en masse to the West: ungrateful extremists who hate the people who welcomed them! pic.twitter.com/YCPAwcZ7ZZ
Imagine being this German citizen being detained for defending yourself against a knife wielding invader, only to then see that invader stab the German Polizei in the neck... Afghanis amirite? pic.twitter.com/BRuRV2kKgt— Ṣ̌ĥɛłŋůŧť (@ttunlehs) October 23, 2025
In Châteauroux in central France an Afghan asylum seeker (pictured) set out to rob a random stranger.— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) April 30, 2024
The victim was 15 year-old Mathis Marchais, who was also stabbed to death on Saturday.
He had been in court the previous week for a similar offence. pic.twitter.com/mhOIYLNF7i
🚨🇩🇪 HORRIFIC AUDIO: MIGRANT KILLS CHILD!— Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) January 23, 2025
An Afghan asylum seeker attacked a daycare group and killed a child and a helper today.
A witness recorded the scene.
I have no words for this cruelty, other than:
Vote against suicidal empathy.
Only the AfD can save Germany. pic.twitter.com/pfNmI4lI91
Afghan asylum seeker Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai (21) arrested and charged with murder after stabbing an aspiring Royal Marine Thomas Roberts to death 'in row over an electric scooter'. pic.twitter.com/hQzCD1CIrN— UK Justice Forum 🇬🇧 Latest Video News Updates! (@Justice_forum) January 16, 2023
