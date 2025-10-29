achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

doneer

Video. Afghaanse migrant steekt Britse man op klaarlichte dag dood, verwondt Britse vader en zoon "waar hij zes maanden inwoonde"

Het zijn altijd precies de mensen die het alle voorgaande keren ook deden

NSFW

Het laatste islamitische steekfestijn in Londen door een 'vluchteling' genaamd Jihad al-Shamie (wat letterlijk 'jihadist uit Syrië' betekent) was immers alweer drie weken geleden, dus daar het periodieke Afghaanse stemadvies. Wat het bovenstaande 49-jarige slachtoffer Wayne Broadhurst gedaan had? Zijn hond uitlaten en een geliefde vuilnisman zijn in het land dat de Afghaan zonder ook maar enige tegenprestatie onderdak, uitkering en veiligheid bood.

De 22-jarige Afghaan begon zijn mesaanval overigens tegen een vader en zoon waar hij volgens The Sun de afgelopen zes maanden inwoonde: "Police said the father who was also attacked had life-changing injuries, while his son’s injuries were minor. Both are now recovering in hospital. It is understood the Afghan suspect, 22, had been a lodger with them in their family council house for the past six months."

De schorpioen en de kikker.

Het dodelijk slachtoffer

Modale Afghaanse interactie met gastland

De verzetsvlag

Tags: VK, London, Afghaan
@Spartacus | 29-10-25 | 19:00 | 451 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.