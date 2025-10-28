achtergrond

"Binnenkort": NVIDIA-datacentra van 16 vierkante kilometer IN DE RUIMTE

Als het meest waardevolle ($4 biljoen) bedrijf ter wereld het zegt, zal het wel weer

Nou dit is hem. Zestien vierkante kilometer aan uitgespaarde straatbeeldvervuiling. NVIDIA schrijft in een blog: "Soon, an AI-equipped satellite from Starcloud, a member of the NVIDIA Inception program for startups, will orbit the Earth. It’s a large step toward the startup’s ultimate goal to bring state-of-the-art data centers to outer space. This can be a part of the solution to address challenges faced by rising AI demands, including energy consumption and cooling requirements for data centers on Earth." Okay, dat gaat dus nog niet om het bovenstaande dataveld, maar om een aantal NVIDIA H100 GPU's in een Starcloud 1-satelliet van zo'n 60 kilo, met het formaat van een klein koelkastje. Maar, daar dus een hele verzameling van, omgeven door een zonnepanneel-veld van 4 bij 4 kilometer, en dan kom je dus blijkbaar een heel eind. "Instead of relying on fresh water for cooling through evaporation towers, as many Earth-based data centers do, Starcloud’s space-based data centers can use the vacuum of deep space as an infinite heat sink. Emitting waste heat from infrared radiation into space can conserve significant water resources on Earth, since water isn’t needed for cooling. Constant exposure to the sun in orbit also means nearly infinite solar power — aka no need for the data centers to rely on batteries or backup power." Ja die AI-video's moeten ergens gemaakt worden natuurlijk, en niet in ONZE ACHTERTUIN.

(geen idee wat hier staat maar het oogt als intelligente polemiek)

Tags: datacenter, nvidia, ruimte
@Spartacus | 28-10-25 | 17:30 | 70 reacties

Reaguursels

Praat mee in het Stamcafé

