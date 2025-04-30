Yesterday I got a verified threat notification from Apple stating they detected a mercenary spyware attack against my iPhone. We’re talking spyware like Pegasus. All I know for sure right now is that someone is trying to intimidate me. I have a message for them: It won’t work. pic.twitter.com/mLPVyttFwm

Nederlands voornaamste exportproduct kreeg van geverifieerde Apple-accounts een mail en iMessage dat haar iPhone het doelwit is van een persoonsgerichte, zeldzame en zeer geavanceerde spyware-aanval die miljoenen dollars kost. Het betreft een aanval met "mercenary spyware", waarover Apple deze pagina online heeft staan. Amnesty International schreef in maart 2023 dat deze spyware - specifiek het product Pegasus ontwikkeld door het Israëlische bedrijf NSO Group, waarvan de verkoop aan andere overheden alleen plaatsvindt na goedkeuring van het Israëlische ministerie van Defensie - gericht wordt ingezet tegen "journalists, human rights defenders and politicians".

In het gehele bericht van Apple aan Vlaardingerbroek staat te lezen:

"Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple Account [XXX]. This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously.

Mercenary spyware attacks, such as those using Pegasus from the NSO Group, are exceptionally rare and vastly more sophisticated than regular cybercriminal activity or consumer malware. These attacks cost millions of dollars and are individually deployed against a very small number of people, but the targeting is ongoing and global. Since 2021, we have sent Apple threat notifications like this one multiple times a year as we detect mercenary spyware attacks. Today’s notification is being sent to targeted users in 100 countries (...). The extreme cost, sophistication, and worldwide nature makes mercenary spyware attacks some of the most advanced digital threats in existence today.

(...)

These attacks are very well funded and are constantly evolving. If your device is compromised by a targeted mercenary spyware attack, the attacker may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. We are unable to provide more information about what caused us to send you this notification, as that may help mercenary spyware attackers adapt their behavior to evade detection in the future."

Als waterdichte verificatie van de echtheid van deze 'Apple threat notification' vraagt Apple de gebruiker: "To verify that an Apple threat notification is genuine, sign in to account.apple.com. If Apple sent you a threat notification, it will be clearly visible at the top of the page after you sign in." Onderstaand het resultaat.

