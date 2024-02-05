achtergrond

De beelden: Mensheid vergrijpt zich aan Apple Vision Pro

Ja weet je het moest er een keer van komen.

Woonkamer nieuwe stijl

De nieuwe Apple Vision Pro tilt augmented reality dus naar het volgende niveau en veel meer begrijpen we er eigenlijk nog niet van. Maar de beelden spreken voor zich, na de breek!

Nu al dé applicatie: deep fake uw partner tot wie dan ook

Dopamine maxxing

Welkom in de toekomst

Anshel Sag
Anshel Sag
@anshelsag
·Follow

Dad mode: Already found a great application of the #VisionPro, watching Avatar: The way of water while my daughter sleeps on me. I eventually adjusted the angle of the virtual screen so that I could easily recline and rest my head/neck. This feels like one of the premium…

Image
Image
6.1K
Reply
Read 1.0K replies

Autorijden nieuwe stijl

@Spartacus | 05-02-24 | 20:00

