Apple Vision Pro Deepfake app concept #applevisionpro #apple #visionpro
De beelden: Mensheid vergrijpt zich aan Apple Vision Pro
Ja weet je het moest er een keer van komen.
Woonkamer nieuwe stijl
De nieuwe Apple Vision Pro tilt augmented reality dus naar het volgende niveau en veel meer begrijpen we er eigenlijk nog niet van. Maar de beelden spreken voor zich, na de breek!
Nu al dé applicatie: deep fake uw partner tot wie dan ook
Dopamine maxxing
How to watch sports on the Apple Vision Pro
Using TikTok on Apple Vision Pro has changed my life:
Welkom in de toekomst
Oh no it’s reached London #AppleVisionPro
Dad mode: Already found a great application of the #VisionPro, watching Avatar: The way of water while my daughter sleeps on me. I eventually adjusted the angle of the virtual screen so that I could easily recline and rest my head/neck. This feels like one of the premium…
🇺🇸 GET READY FOR THE 80 HOUR WORK WEEK He is taking multitasking to the next level.
The combo Dyson Zone + Apple Vision Pro is insane
I have been an absolute all with a vision, pro and vision of Wes and just the capabilities of it. I mean this situation right here is a dream come true being able to want to heat game in like a 200 inch screen while scrolling Twitter, while having Safari open and with little to…
Just don't dive with the Apple Vision Pro 🙈 🥽
Autorijden nieuwe stijl
Araç içerisinde Apple Vision Pro deneyimi.
This man was arrested for using Apple Vision Pro while driving a Tesla.
Tesla app works with Apple Vision Pro and it can become a phone key 🤯
Don’t be the one to do this. Apple Vision Pro in a Cybertruck
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
Google presenteert openbare AI Bard. ChatGPT-4 verbleekt er bij, en dan moet Apple nog komen
Enorm weinig zin in AI-nieuws maar dossier "De Toekomst Van" eist het
Apple "dreigt Twitter uit app store te gooien". Elon Musk verklaart 30% app store-belasting de oorlog
Elon versus de 1/2 van de duopolie (Google is de andere helft). Onderstaande tweet is overigens weer verwijderd lol
Vandaag gratis te lezen op GeenStijl: Alexander Klupping wil POEN van Apple
Bladenkiosk verwijt de Fruitmand dat ie afroomt