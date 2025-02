On 24 February, the Finnish Air Force trained together with a 🇺🇸 B-52 Stratofortress bomber and 🇳🇱 F-35s in Estonian airspace. The training session was concluded with a flyover above Tallinn in honour of Estonia’s Independence Day.🇪🇪⁰#ilmavoimat #StrongerTogether #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/NGwQOXuE85