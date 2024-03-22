achtergrond

Kate Middleton heeft kanker

Okee klaar met de grappen nu

Ho wat ho. Na heel veel grappen & speculatie op internet, en eerder al het slechte nieuws over haar schoonvader King Charles, heeft Kate Middleton zojuist de Britse natie en de wereld toegesproken op Instagram. Ze meldt dat er na haar operatie kankercellen bij haar zijn geconstateerd, en dat ze nu bezig is met preventieve chemotherapie. "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

