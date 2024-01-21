achtergrond

FOTOQUIZ - Maar wie zijn dit dan?

A: Kandidaten voor de nieuwe stem van "Met het Oog op Morgen"
B: Opvolgers van Sylvain Ephimenco bij Trouw
C: Exen van Anouk
D: Kwartiermakers AZC Bloemendaal
E: Ereleden FvD Verenigd Koninkrijk
F: Nieuwe chirurgen kinderhartcentrum UMC Utrecht
G: Anders, namelijk...

Gefeliciteerd! U had het goed

Heerlijk FAFO-filmpje

Tags: fotoquiz, raadsel, spelletje
@Pritt Stift | 20-01-24 | 17:55 | 463 reacties

