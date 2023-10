Ach ja, vrouwen in de Koran...

Quran 33:59

“O Prophet, tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to bring down over themselves [part] of their outer garments. That is more suitable that they will be known and not be abused. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful.”

Quran 4:24

“And [also prohibited to you are all] married women except those your right hands possess.”

Quran 4:34

“Men are in charge of women by [right of] what Allah has given one over the other and what they spend [for maintenance] from their wealth. So righteous women are devoutly obedient, guarding in [the husband's] absence what Allah would have them guard. But those [wives] from whom you fear arrogance - [first] advise them; [then if they persist], forsake them in bed; and [finally], strike them. But if they obey you [once more], seek no means against them. Indeed, Allah is ever Exalted and Grand.”

Sunan Abi Dawud 2147 / Book 12, Hadith 102

"The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: A man will not be asked as to why he beat his wife."

Sahih Muslim 1695 b / Book 29, Hadith 35

“... And she was put in a ditch up to her chest and he commanded people and they stoned her. Khalid b Walid came forward with a stone which he flung at her head and there spurted blood on the face of Khalid and so he abused her.“

Sahih Muslim 1688 c / Book 29, Hadith 15

“'A'isha reported that a woman from the tribe of Makhzum used to borrow things (from people) and then denied (having taken them). Allah's Apostle (Mohammed) commanded her hand to be cut off.”