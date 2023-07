Koeien? Vliegtuigen zijn veeeeel erger!

Via Reuters:

„ NEW DELHI, June 20 (Reuters) - Air India has firmed up its order for 250 Airbus (AIR.PA) aircraft and 220 new Boeing (BA.N) jets worth $70 billion at list prices, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday, as it pursues a turnaround under its new owners.

The Tata-owned airline signed separate purchase agreements with the two planemakers at the Paris Airshow for the jets and some services, a day after domestic rival IndiGo (INGL.NS) agreed on Monday to buy 500 single-aisle planes from Airbus.“

www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-de...

Samengevat: in de maand juni 2023 bestelden twee Indiase luchtvaartmaatschappij gezamenlijk 970 (!) vliegtuigen.