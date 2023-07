“2022 Chicago Police Annual Report Shows Non-Whites Responsible for Almost Every Homicide”

- We are told most homicides are intra-racial, so we can quickly deduce that in 2022 Chicago, per the Annual Report, that were Chicago devoid of a non-white population, there would be very little homicides in the city. There were 699 homicides in 2022:

541 of the homicide victims were black (77%)

120 of the homicide victims were Hispanic (17%)

30 of the homicide victims were white (4%)—/

