Forbes schrijft:

the elder Soros, whose unabashed support of liberal causes, to the tune of $1.5 billion a year, has long made him a boogeyman of the right.

Alex Soros will follow in his father’s footsteps. “We think alike,” George Soros told The Wall Street Journal. Alex Soros supports causes including voting and abortions rights and gender equity.

The younger Soros was elected the foundation’s chairman in December. He also serves as president of the Soros super PAC and is the only family member on the investment committee for Soros Fund Management.

Alex Soros’s rise was somewhat unlikely. The soft-spoken 37-year-old was better known in his younger days for high-profile partying than for high finance. Many had considered his half-brother Jonathan, a lawyer and former Soros employee, to be the more natural successor, until a falling-out with their father more than a decade ago.