In Mexico hebben de Narcos hun eigen communicatiesysteem. En niemand die er iets aan durft te dient:

“Special Report: Drug cartel ‘narco-antennas’ make life dangerous for Mexico’s cell tower repairmen

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The young technician shut off the electricity at a cellular tower in rural Mexico to begin some routine maintenance.

Within 10 minutes, he had company: three armed men dressed in fatigues emblazoned with the logo of a major drug cartel.

The traffickers had a particular interest in that tower, owned by Boston-based American Tower Corp AMT.N, which rents space to carriers on its thousands of cellular sites in Mexico. The cartel had installed its own antennas on the structure to support their two-way radios, but the contractor had unwittingly blacked out the shadowy network.

Verder lezen: www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-tel...