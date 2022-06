: In essence, in a chatroom context, a person who insists on rectifying the spelling errors of anyone by rephrasing the said line accordingly. To remain faithful to their cause, they must invariably make no spelling mistakes whatsoever of their own, otherwise he/she is engaging in hypocrisy, in turn, looking like an oblivious dumbass. Further, they justify their cause by asserting that the victims' spelling is "imposible" to read.

What the prick fails to realise is how needless his/her cause really is, seeing as he/she is perfectly capable of construing the sentence containing the spelling errors sufficiently to be able to rephrase it suitably. Ultimately, he/she incurs embarrassment and looks like a total douchebag, as a result.