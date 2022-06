Aha deze dame.

Gezellig.

"Washington Post reporter is suing the paper and its top execs for causing 'emotional anguish' because she was 'banned from covering sexual assault stories after she was assaulted'

Felicia Sonmez filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia claiming she faced discrimination at the Washington Post

Sonmez was reportedly barred from covering any stories related to sexual assault after she issued a statement detailing her own alleged assault

This prevented her from covering the accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, President Joe Biden and Governor Andrew Cuomo

She claims in her lawsuit that she has suffered economic and emotional distress as a result of the ban

It says she is now on anti-depressants and suffers from TMJ as a result "

