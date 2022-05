Mooi verhaal, maar aantoonbaar onzin. In Texas kun je vanaf je 18e wapens kopen.

How old do you have to be for buying a gun in Texas?

It depends on what type of gun and what type of transaction. Under federal law when dealing with a Federal Firearms Licensee, also known as an FFL, you have to be at least 18 years old to purchase a long gun, and at least 21 years old to purchase a handgun. Here in Texas to purchase a long gun the rules are the same. But unlike federal law, Texans can purchase handguns at 18.

Can you buy a gun at 18?

What’s the age to buy a gun? The answer is simple: through a private sale. A Texas resident 18 or older but under 21 won’t be allowed to purchase a handgun through an FFL dealer but that person can purchase a handgun from another Texas resident