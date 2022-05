I like round butts an´ I can not lie.

You otha brothas can´t deny.

That when a girl walks in wit´ a itty bitty waist an´

A round thing in yo´ face. You get SPRUNG.

Want to pull up tough, cuz you notice that butt was STUFFED.

Deep in the jeans she has wearin´.

I am hooked an´ I cannot stop starin´.

Oh baby, I want to get wit´ ya,