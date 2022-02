: Putin jazeker. Het volgende citaat is een voorbeeld van hoe de Russische Wagner Groep (private military contractor) optreedt in Syrie:

"At 61, Mhesn Alabdullah knows that he will likely never again see his native village of Khreta, in the Syrian governorate of Homs. With his trimmed gray mustache, dark knit cap and fleece-lined winter parka, he looks out of place in the seaside December cold of the Netherlands. (He asks that New Lines not name his exact location.)

Like most refugees, Alabdullah has a traumatic story to tell. Only his is not his own but that of his much younger cousin, Muhammad Taha Ismail Alabdullah, more commonly known as Hamadi Bouta.

In 2017, Bouta, a Syrian army deserter, was kidnapped and tortured on camera by a handful of mercenaries affiliated with the Wagner Group, a notorious paramilitary organization financed by the Western-sanctioned Russian oligarch and catering magnate Yevgeny Prigozhin. The U.S. has labeled Wagner a “proxy force” of the Russian Ministry of Defense, and its ties to the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service, are well established.

The murder movie shot by Wagner is stomach-turning. A carousel of four Russian-speaking men took turns beating Bouta with a sledgehammer. Then they cut off his hands and head with a shovel before stringing up his corpse by the feet and setting it alight. “Of course I couldn’t finish the video,” Alabdullah says, adding that there’s a longer version of it his relatives have seen. “They told me about the rest: that his head was cut off and they played soccer with it, kicking it at the wall with their feet.”

