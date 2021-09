Robert Wyatt - Was a friend

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFu_7f9N6eQ

You've been so kind

I know, I know

So why did I hurt you?

I didn't mean to hurt you

But I'll-

Funny kind of greeting, not exactly hostile

Not exactly facing, not exactly turning away

Not exactly frowning, not exactly smiling

Lurking by the door

Without a sign of wanting to move

Though hardly friendly, not an angry gesture

Did it make. Just quite unnerving

It's been a long time

I almost forgot were we buried the hatchet

"Bin a long time no see", (pidgin English

Native to none). After several silences

A cautious head nod. This could take forever

Did it want to come for a dig? It did

Not answer. I was feeling restless at the door

Ashamed of my fears. Where WAS the hatchet?

Suddenly was gone. I woke up

Feeling stupid. No-one else awake

Though dawn was only minutes away

Quietly I rose to fill the morning pee pot

What a silly dream

Not like what really would have occurred

Old wounds are healing

Faded scars are painless – just an itch

We are forgiven

It's been a long time