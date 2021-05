Come in, Maxim!... This is Minsk

choked under a pillow of clouds.



There’s you: a statue in a heavy coat.

Here all monuments wear coats

not wool, but linden bark coats

with bee fur collars.



In their pockets monuments keep belts.

And under collars monuments have necks.



In winter shadows insulate the walls.

Windows and cracks are plucked with shadows.

In museums on display are coats



and nooses. And water is pickle-juice.



Come in, Maxim, apartment blocks

are wrapped in ammunition staircases,

and window-medals sparkle through the night.



Every building here is a kind of bust,

an elevator ascends like vomit.



Of furniture there is a stump.

Come in, Maxim,

it’s nothing like lie dying by a harbor.



Take a sit on a stump.

Don’t cast a shadow.

Keep the coat on.

