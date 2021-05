"The Gallup 2019 Global Emotions Report is out with a list of countries where the people were most stressed, worried, or angry in 2018.

According to the report, Pakistanis are among the angriest people in the world. Pakistan ranked 10th on the list, as 38 percent of its population declared to have experienced a lot of anger.

Moreover, the angriest population in the world is from Armenia with 45 percent of its people feeling angry. Iraq remained the second angriest nation with 44 percent, followed by Iran and Palestine with 44 and 43 percent respectively."

Verder zijn de meest boze landen : Marokko, Niger, Tsjaad, Turkije, Libie, Irak. Stuk voor stuk shithole countries, bijna allemaal islamitisch.