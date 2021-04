www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkdwK_74eEs

tomscott.com​ - twitter.com/tomscott​ - The Delta Works, to the west of the Netherlands, are one of the modern wonders of the world. But there's other, lesser-known infrastructure there too: including the Rozenburg Wind Wall, on the Caland Canal, which turns a dangerous, windy stretch of canal into a much more navigable bit of water. It's a triumph of humanity over nature, and it's astonishing.