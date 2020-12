Can people who have already had COVID-19 be vaccinated with Comirnaty?

There were no additional side effects in the 545 people who received Comirnaty in the trial and had previously had COVID-19.

There were not enough data from the trial to conclude on how well Comirnaty works for people who have already had COVID-19.

Testpopulatie 44.000, de helft kreeg een placebo.