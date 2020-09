NYT schreef dat met die PCR testen veel mensen gevonden worden die niet besmettelijk zijn omdat de virusload te klein is of dood virus.

Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be.

The usual diagnostic tests may simply be too sensitive and too slow to contain the spread of the virus.

Some of the nation’s leading public health experts are raising a new concern in the endless debate over coronavirus testing in the United States: The standard tests are diagnosing huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus.

Most of these people are not likely to be contagious, and identifying them may contribute to bottlenecks that prevent those who are contagious from being found in time.

www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/cor...