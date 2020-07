Dit bericht uit de VS (2013) : "New York City’s literacy rates are on the decline: nearly 80 percent of high school graduates lack basic skills like reading, writing and math and are required to relearn them before qualifying for community college.

During his most recent State of the City address, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg hyped about the large investment the city has made on education – a multi-billion dollar investment that seems to have done little to help the city’s teens.

Critics pointed out that just 13 percent of black and Latino students graduate from New York City schools with the skills required for community college – and overall, 80 percent of all graduates lack these skills."

Gelukkig hebben wij geen 'High School' waar briljant & debiel door elkaar zit. En zo het niveau naar beneden haalt. Maar ik ben bang dat de situatie op onze VMBO-scholen steeds meer op Amerika gaat lijken.

www.rt.com/usa/nyc-graduates-unable-t...

Google High school + illeterate