Zelf even vertalen:

Imagine for a minute that you are God with all his unlimited powers.

1) You decide that for some reason that the people on planet Earth need guidance for their own good. Do you

(a) Appear before one person in a vision, give them secret instructions and hope they pass it on correctly and don't take liberties, or

(b) Appear before the masses and tell them direct, thereby proving your existence beyond doubt and at the same time ensuring that they get the right message.

2) You wish to have your laws continued forever. Do you

a) Tell them once and disappear for a couple of thousand years or more, or

(b) Make regular appearances to reinforce belief.

3) You care for these people, so when you see things going terribly wrong, do you

a) Sit back and watch the fun, or

(b) Step in again with some timely advice.

4) You have unlimited powers, you can create the world any way you want. Do you

(a) Make the climate changeable and unpredictable resulting in the deaths of millions due to drought, floods, heat waves etc. Or

(b) Create a stable climate so that the population can grow their crops and feed themselves.

God is er alleen in de boeken..

En dan te bedenken dat een onding van een azaan wordt toegestaan in deze tijden op dit stuk planeet.

Mensen willen niet ontwaken, die laten zich heerlijk in de roes van de misleiding wegzakken.