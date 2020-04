Het is niet 'mijn' biotoop, maar dit is wat er gezeg word in die kringen: Ezekiel chapter 38 tells us that Turkey will lead Iran, Sudan, and Libya into Israel. The Turkish army is now conveniently amassed on the Syrian border. Iran, Sudan, and Libya are all fighting inside of the nation of Syria. Saudi Arabia and Lebanon are also participating in the Syrian war. The battle of Gog and Magog described in Ezekiel chapter 38 has been gathering for the past five years!!!