Footage captures the moments after a drone caused a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah. The UAE says Iran fired 15 missiles and four drones on Monday, while Iranian state media is indicating Iran wasn’t behind the attack. pic.twitter.com/G7SimR4JCS

De Emiraten kregen het plotseling weer flink te verstouwen gisteren: 12 ballistische makkers, 3 kruismakkers en 4 drones, gezien o.a. de bovenstaande brand niet allemaal zonder succes, en bovendien werd het hiermee opnieuw gedwongen het luchtruim (deels) te sluiten. Daarbij heeft Iran ook twee Amerikaanse destroyers die door Hormuz bewogen aangevallen met speedboten, raketten en drones, al werden allen aanvallen onderschept door boordverdediging en Apache-escorts. CBS News schrijft op basis van anonieme bronnen: "The USS Truxtun and USS Mason, supported by Apache helicopters and other aircraft, faced a series of coordinated threats during the passage, the defense officials said. Iran launched small boats, missiles and drones against them in what officials described as a sustained barrage. Despite the intensity of the attacks, neither U.S. vessel was struck. Military officials said that defensive measures, bolstered by air support, successfully intercepted or deterred each incoming threat. They added that no projectiles that were launched reached the ships." CENTCOM berichtte gisteren dat zes Iraanse speedboten vernietigd zijn, en volgens Trump waren het er zeven. Afijn wij gaan weer tankers turven en LIVE.

Update 11:23 - Opmerkelijke video: de IDF publiceert nu een (POV) video van een eigen _First Person View_-drone die twee Hezbollah-strijders op een motorfiets aanvalt.

Update 11:36 - AIS-transponders worden in Hormuz op grote schaal ge-jammed, en tientallen schepen verdwijnen daarmee van de radar.

Update 13:44 - CENTCOM meldt dat vliegdekschip USS H.W. Bush zich bij Project Freedom voegt. "USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) transits the Arabian Sea as U.S. forces enforce the naval blockade against Iran from the Gulf of Oman and support Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz. The carrier has more than 60 aircraft on board." Daarmee is het nu het tweede vliegdekschip dat Hormuz bestiert.