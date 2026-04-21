🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 SAS soldiers are resigning in significant numbers over fears they will be subjected to “witch hunts” by human-rights lawyers. Multiple sources have claimed that personnel from across 22 SAS, the Army’s most elite fighting force, have applied for premature…

Lees niet te snel over de civilizationele ernst van dit nieuwsbericht heen. De castratiedrift van het mensenrechten-matriarchaat wint het nu zelfs de weinige daadwerkelijke speerpunten die het VK nog heeft. The Telegraph schrijft:

"Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers are resigning in significant numbers over fears they will be subjected to “witch hunts” by human rights lawyers. Several sources have claimed that soldiers from 22 SAS, the Army’s most elite fighting force, have applied for premature voluntary release. The Telegraph is withholding the exact figure for security reasons, but at least two squadrons, D and G, are believed to have been affected. Several SAS sources described the losses as significant and a “threat to national security”.

Insiders say the resignations have been driven by outrage over recent war crime investigations into Afghanistan and Syria, which have been described as “witch hunts”. Among those understood to have resigned are several senior warrant officers, who are the backbone of the special forces and among the most experienced troops in the regiment. A number are understood to have applied for release “on principle” just before Christmas. “Morale is s--- at the moment,” one insider with knowledge of the recent losses said, while another said there was “considerable disquiet” in the regiment as a result."

En dit is niet louter een operationeel verlies. De SAS is evengoed een cultureel icoon, een bron van Britse zelfbeleving, en menig lid werd na uittreding een nationale bekendheid: Bear Grylls, Chris Ryan, en John McAleese was zelfs de inspiratie voor het wereldwijd bekende Call of Duty-personage Captain Price. Alles moet en zal kapot.