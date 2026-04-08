De VS, Israël en Iran kwamen afgelopen nacht een staakt-het-vuren van twee weken overeen. Hier deelt Trump het bericht van Iran, dat ook de Iraanse MinBuz Seyed Abbas Araghchi op Twitter plaatst. Waar het op neer lijkt te komen: Iran en Amerika lijken elkaars voorwaarden voor onderhandelingen te accepteren en Iran verklaart: "If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due considerations of technical limitations."

Kort na de aankondiging van de wapenstilstand afgelopen nacht werden er nog Iraanse aanvallen gemeld in Qatar, Koeweit, de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten en Israël, waarbij in Israël twee jongens van 15 gewond raakten.

De Pakistaanse premier Shehbaz Sharif benadrukte drie uur geleden op Twitter nog dat Libanon ook onderdeel van de wapenstilstand: "With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY." Netanyahu ontkent dit echter stellig en zegt dat operaties tegen Hezbollah in Libanon gewoon door zullen gaan. Zijn premiers-account plaatst op Twitter: "The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon."

Afijn, we gaan eens live in VREDESTIJD.

Update 06:18 - Trumpiaans gesteggel over de onderstaande CNN-kop waarin Iran de overwinning claimt, maar uiteraard claimt Iran thuis de overwinning. "Iranian state TV announced a ceasefire with the US, framing it as a victory as crowds gathered in Tehran. In the broadcast, it said Washington had accepted demands including non-aggression, sanctions relief and a US troop withdrawal from the region."

Update 06:21 - Tegelijk claimt Trump natuurlijk ook de totale overwinning. Tegenover AFP noemt hij de situatie een "Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it." Ook zegt hij dat Irans verrijkte uranium "will be perfectly taken care of or I wouldn’t have settled.” Onduidelijk wat hij hier precies mee bedoelt.

Update 06:27 - Sinds afgelopen nacht kelderden de olieprijzen met zo'n 16%. Brent staat nu ronde $94,4 per vat en Crude rond $95,9.

Update 06:36 - Trump plaatst zojuist: "A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just “hangin’ around” in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP" Moet opgemerkt worden: dit voelt even niet alsof Trump het hier over een wapenstilstand van twee weken heeft, maar over het einde van de oorlog als zodanig. Echter, het is Trump, dus wie zal het zeggen behalve Trump zelf.

Update 07:01 - Trumps MinBuz Marco Rubio bericht dat de gegijzelde Amerikaanse journaliste Shelly Kittleson, die gegijzeld was door een pro-Iraanse militie in Irak, vrijgelaten is. "I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organization Kata’ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq. The U.S. Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War, U.S. personnel across multiple agencies, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and our Iraqi partners, for their assistance in securing her release."

Overpeinzing 07:10 - Voelt de Iraanse bevolking zich nu aan zet? Of wachten ze de komende twee weken af in de hoop dat Trump en Israël de oorlog hervatten?

Update 07:41 - Zo onverrassend dat het niet eens meer opmerkelijk mag heten, maar: in de Farsi-versie van het Iraanse 10-puntenplan staat, in tegenstelling tot in de Engelse versie, dat Iran uranium mag blijven verrijken. "Iran’s mission to the U.N. declined to comment late Tuesday on discrepancies between English and Farsi versions of the ceasefire deal Tehran put out." Het Iraanse 10-puntenplan en het Amerikaanse 15-puntenplan dient enkel als door beide partijen geaccepteerde basis voor onderhandelingen, en is absoluut niet gelijk aan een eventuele na-oorlogse vredesovereenkomst. Het Amerikaanse 15-puntenplan is niet volledig vrijgegeven, maar volgens CNN behelst het o.a. "Iran committing to no nuclear weapons, handing over its highly enriched uranium, limits on Tehran’s defense capabilities, an end to regional proxy groups and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Other points on the table include an acknowledgment of Israel’s right to exist, the two regional sources said."