Gregory Bovino, Lord Commander van Trumps demografische correctietroepen, zou volgens een 'exclusive' van The Atlantic in de nasleep van de dood van gewapende tussenkomer Alex Pretti (wiens ingenomen wapen zeer waarschijnlijk vervolgens onbedoeld afging in handen van de agent) gedegradeerd zijn naar een plaatselijke functie. "Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role as Border Patrol “commander at large” and will return to his former job in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire soon, according to a DHS official and two people with knowledge of the change. (...) DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials did not immediately respond to questions about Bovino’s departure from Minnesota and his current role."

Dat kunnen ze daar natuurlijk wel schrijven. Maar de 'Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security' van Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin ontkent onderstaand: "Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As @PressSec stated from the White House podium, @CMDROpAtLargeCA is a key part of the President’s team and a great American." ECHTER, dat bericht komt dus van een 'assistent secretary' en niet van hoofdminister Secretary Kristi Noem. En het is niet ondenkbaar dat in zulke fluïde paleisintriges de lagere rangen het fijne nog niet weten, maar door een vreemde samenloop van beslisbomen het nieuws wel alvast ontkennen. Dat Bovino met een deel van zijn troepen uit Minneapolis vertrekt, is in ieder geval wel duidelijk. Ook wordt - en dat lijkt iets waarschijnlijker - gemeld dat Bovino zijn toegang tot het officiële Twitter-account 'Commander Op At Large' is ontnomen, omdat hij de hele dag zit te boomer-replyen op allerlei rando's, waarvan 95% vrouwen (can't stay mad at him).

Bovendien slaat Trump op Truth Social ineens een (zeker voor zijn doen) milde toon aan tegen politici uit Minnesota, en mogelijk hebben zij inderdaad het ontslag van Bovino geëist in ruil voor samenwerking met federale autoriteiten aangestuurd door de vers ingevlogen Tom Homan, bij het herstellen van de rust.

Trump schrijft over vertrekkend gouverneur van Minnesota Tim Walz: "Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength. I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!"

Over zijn gesprek met de burgemeester van Minneapolis schrijft hij: "I just had a very good telephone conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey, of Minneapolis. Lots of progress is being made! Tom Homan will be meeting with him tomorrow in order to continue the discussion."

Wat Bovino's arbeidstechnische lot ook zal blijken, het lijkt er op dit moment wel op dat er een zekere mate van rust terug gaat keren. Belangrijke noot: die 'demonstranten' zijn niet zomaar een groepje verschillige burgers die elkaar vinden in het moment hè, daar ligt insurrectie-achtige organisatiegraad onder.