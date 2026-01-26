achtergrond

ICE en DHS vanuit steeds meer kanten onder vuur wegens dood gewapende demonstrant Alex Pretti

De onderstaande 'foto' is een AI-opschaling van dit screenshot uit een video

Geen kleine jongen nee (wel AI-opschaling van screenshot video)

Trumps team zet de hakken in het zand en claimt dat de gedode demonstrant met geholsterd handwapen een "would-be assassin" (Miller) was en dat juist de ICE-agenten "de ware slachtoffers zijn" (Bovino, onderstaand). De populairste en meest waarschijnlijke voorlopige conclusie over de toedracht is dat de agenten naar protocol "GUN, GUN, GUN!" riepen toen tijdens de worsteling bleek dat Alex Pretti een handwapen op zijn heup droeg. Een agent nam dat wapen tijdens de worsteling in, maar meteen daarna ging het in handen van die agent 'onbedoeld af', waarna de omringende agenten dachten dat het slachtoffer schoot, waarop ze hem doorzeefden. Zie slowmotion video hier of onderstaand, en hier mogelijk de huls die het wapen verlaat.

Pretti's wapen, een SIG P320 staat erom bekend dat het onbedoeld af kan gaan (bijvoorbeeld hier en hier) als de slede op ongebruikelijke manieren aangeraakt wordt, en er lopen om die reden meerdere rechtszaken en callbacks tegen SIG Sauer.

Maar ondertussen roeren een aantal onverwachte spelers zich. De bovenstaande oud-commandant van Amerika's Speciale Eenheden bijvoorbeeld. Maar ook de NRA spreekt zich uit tegen het schuldig verklaren van Pretti: "This sentiment from the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California is dangerous and wrong. Responsible public voices should be awaiting a full investigation, not making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens." Daarbij schrijft wapenlobby-organisatie Gun Owners of America o.a.: "Furthermore, we condemn the untoward comments of @USAttyEssayli_. Federal agents are not "highly likely" to be "legally justified" in "shooting" concealed carry licensees who approach while lawfully carrying a firearm. The Second Amendment protects Americans' right to bear arms while protesting—a right the federal government must not infringe upon._"

Meer beeld na de breek.

Zeer waarschijnlijk toont deze slowmotion video het onbedoeld afgaan van Pretti's handwapen, in handen van een agent

Interview Bovino

Wapenlobbies verdedigen Pretti

@Spartacus | 26-01-26 | 11:02 | 602 reacties

Reaguursels

