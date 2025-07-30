BBC: "Vijf Rotherham-slachtoffers, soms 12 jaar oud, ook verkracht door meerdere politieagenten"
This is what happens if you have mass immigration of Pakistanis: you will have Pakistanis in councils that suppress investigations of child rape, you will have Pakistani groups that put pressure not to air documentaries about child rape / grooming, and you will have Pakistani… https://t.co/qPTH2IX8rG— Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) July 30, 2025
Een van de beschuldigde agenten is de bovenstaande Hassan Ali, die in 2015 overleed - op de dag (!) waarop hij op non-actief gesteld, en onderzocht werd voor medeplichtigheid, verkrachting en sabotage van rechtsgang - na een aanrijding door een andere Britse Pakistaan, die Ali later (h)erkende als de oom van zijn beste vriend. Was altijd al opmerkelijk, aangezien in die kringen nagenoeg iedereen van elkaar weet wat men zoal uitspookt - en wat bovendien niet erg gevonden wordt, zolang de slachtoffers maar niet islamitisch zijn.
Dat het bovenstaande heerschap ervan verdacht werd als politieagent slachtoffers van de Pakistaanse verkrachtingsbendes zelf ook verkracht te hebben is geen nieuws, dat was in 2015 al bekend. Het is echter wel nieuws dat maar liefst vijf slachtoffers van Pakistaanse verkrachtingsbendes nu hun verhaal doen over aanvullend misbruik door (Brits-Pakistaanse) politieagenten. De BBC tekent het onderstaande op, en we nemen de sleutelfrasen gewoon even integraal over om verlies in vertaling te voorkomen:
"Five women who were exploited by grooming gangs in Rotherham as children say they were also abused by police officers in the town at the time. One says she was raped from the age of 12 by a serving South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officer in a marked police car. He would threaten to hand her back to the gang if she did not comply, she says.
"In a world where you were being abused so much, being raped once [by a police officer] was a lot easier than multiple rapes [by the gang] and I think he knew that," she tells the BBC.
(...) One of the women, Willow - not her real name - says she was sexually abused by hundreds of men over five years after first being targeted, as an 11-year-old in 1997, by a grooming gang. Two police officers also sexually abused her, she says. Over three years, one of the SYP officers would repeatedly track her down and pick her up in a police car in Rotherham town centre, she says. "He knew where we used to hang out, he would request either oral sex or rape us in the back of the police car," she tells the BBC.
(...) We cannot see the names of the former SYP officers referred to in the accounts of their alleged victims, because the women's accounts have been redacted.
But three former officers have been arrested since December 2024 on suspicion of historic sexual offences - including attempted rape, indecent assault and misconduct in a public office. The crimes are alleged to have taken place between 1995 and 2004 while the officers were on duty as PCs. None has been charged.
But the BBC understands that one alleged victim, Willow - in a report to police - has named PC Hassan Ali as having raped her. "The first time, he literally said: 'You do it for the other officer. So you're gonna do it for me,'" she tells us.
(...) Willow also says that both officers who abused her, including PC Ali, were also involved in supplying drugs."
"If she tried to refuse his requests, says Willow, he would even contact the grooming gang directly to threaten her. "I would rather be raped once, or give one man oral sex, than to be taken somewhere where I know it'd be 15... 20 guys one after another. That was just easier," she says. (...) A few days later, the same officer ripped her statement up in front of her and threw it in the bin, she says, and no further action was taken.
(...) Another survivor of a grooming gang, Emma - not her real name - says the current investigation into former officers and their role in the Rotherham scandal should have happened decades ago. Emma was in care in the late 1990s and often ran away from children's homes. When she was found, she would be raped by a police officer in a squat, she says.
He targeted children in care, she says, because he knew they were vulnerable, playing on their fear and naivety. "He knew we wouldn't be missed, he knew we wouldn't be reported. He knew we wouldn't be able to say anything. He knew that he had the upper hand," she explains."
When you understand the cultural and theological fabric from which this emerged, you’ll understand that these are not criminal acts to be tried under criminal law.— Timon Dias (@TimonDias) January 3, 2025
They are acts of war and the perpetrators should be treated as enemy combatants. https://t.co/w9tbXtHte8
