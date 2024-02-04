A view from the Air Boss’s perspective above the bridge in “PriFly”… pitch black, no visible horizon, tense, professional.
VS en VK gesteund door NEDERLAND voeren derde aanval uit op Houthi's, is "geen escalatie"
Ronde drie en niet de laatste
De vlag van het ontvangende kamp
Er zijn blijkbaar nog altijd gevolgen als je commerciële vaarroutes blijft bestoken. We citeren de bijsluiter van US Central Command: "On Feb. 3 at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces, alongside UK Armed Forces and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand conducted strikes against 36 Houthi targets at 13 locations in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen."
Formeel staan deze aanvallen los van de Amerikaanse aanvallen op Iraanse proxy's in Irak en Syrië eergisteravond én los van operatie Prosperity Guardian die dezelfde vaarroute veilig probeert te houden. [Interessant hè, Iran achter alles, zelfs Hamas. Wanneer verdwijnt dat regime eens.] De Britse MinDef zegt over de aanvallen: "This is not an escalation... I'm confident our latest strikes have further degraded the Houthis’ capabilities."
Maar dat geeft toch te denken. Was een deel van de in totaal vijf (5) stafofficieren die Nederland levert aan Prosperity Guardian dan ook betrokken bij de aanvallen van gisteravond die formeel losstaan van Prosperity Guardian? Of leverde Nederland gisteravond heimelijk iets anders, zoals onze befaamde Linde L14's?
Meer operationeel videobeeld van kapitein Chowdah Hill van het dienstdoende Amerikaanse vliegdekschip USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (wiki), na de breek.
Big XO needs to have fun too!
The Hawkeye was gracious enough to lead me into the break last week.
🛫🫡
De bijsluiter
U.S. Forces, Allies Conduct Joint Strikes in Yemen As part of ongoing international efforts to respond to increased Iranian-backed Houthi destabilizing and illegal activities in the region, on Feb. 3 at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces,…
Een van de twee B1's van Amerikaanse aanval op Iraanse proxies in Syrië/irak
The USAF just released images of the B-1B Lancer heavy bombers that conducted a nonstop CONUS to CONUS strike mission targeting Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria last night. Both took off from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and landed back in the US after the strike.