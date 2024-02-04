Er zijn blijkbaar nog altijd gevolgen als je commerciële vaarroutes blijft bestoken. We citeren de bijsluiter van US Central Command: "On Feb. 3 at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces, alongside UK Armed Forces and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand conducted strikes against 36 Houthi targets at 13 locations in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen."

Formeel staan deze aanvallen los van de Amerikaanse aanvallen op Iraanse proxy's in Irak en Syrië eergisteravond én los van operatie Prosperity Guardian die dezelfde vaarroute veilig probeert te houden. [Interessant hè, Iran achter alles, zelfs Hamas. Wanneer verdwijnt dat regime eens.] De Britse MinDef zegt over de aanvallen: "This is not an escalation... I'm confident our latest strikes have further degraded the Houthis’ capabilities."

Maar dat geeft toch te denken. Was een deel van de in totaal vijf (5) stafofficieren die Nederland levert aan Prosperity Guardian dan ook betrokken bij de aanvallen van gisteravond die formeel losstaan van Prosperity Guardian? Of leverde Nederland gisteravond heimelijk iets anders, zoals onze befaamde Linde L14's?

Meer operationeel videobeeld van kapitein Chowdah Hill van het dienstdoende Amerikaanse vliegdekschip USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (wiki), na de breek.